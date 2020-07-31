First Coast marinas make preparations ahead of potential impacts from Isaias

Boat marinas are closely watching the weather conditions. A few different methods may be used to secure fleets of boats around the First Coast.

On Your Side’s Troy Kless spoke with a boat club manager about their preparations for Isaias.

Staff at Freedom Boat Club in Jacksonville Beach say one of the most important things for a boat to have in a storm is fenders like this, which you can see along the docks.

“Regardless of what the situation is, the boat is going to stay put,” Mark Vickers, general manager at Freedom Boat Club says he’s not overly concerned.

On Friday, he is demonstrating what might be done ahead of a storm.

Tying lines across the boat and lying fenders down so equipment isn’t damaged.

“Right now our prep is making sure anything loose is tied up and stowed away," Vickers said. "As we get closer to the storm on some of our boats, things will be stored away."

Vickers says at their St. Augustine location, boats may be tied more securely. Instead of tying a boat right next to a dock, lines may be tied across a boat’s stern.

“We go with a cross pattern where the lines from this [boat] goes to that cleat, that cleat to that corner, the cross lines will go on this side, so no matter the direction of wind and water, the boat is going to stay where we want it to stay,” he said.

Right now, Vickers says he and his staff will continue monitoring the forecast. Previous storms have taught him to not wait too long before preparing.

“If you leave that too late then you’re trying to prep a fleet during a storm and that would be no fun at all, we get started early because we don’t want to put our staff or our equipment at risk,” he said.

With Isaias, he is not worried.