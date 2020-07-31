Local hospital makes preparations ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias

As of Friday, system leaders are watching the path, but no immediate action to move patients is needed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hospitals in the area say they have plans in place if they need to act.

That includes how they’ll respond with COVID-19 precautions. Behind the scenes at Baptist Health — preparations on paper for hurricanes and how to handle coronavirus.

“If we need to move COVID patients that they stay in the same envelope so to speak,” Sam Young, manager of emergency preparedness at Baptist Health System said.

As of Friday, system leaders are watching the path, but no immediate action to move patients is needed. Young said the health system is in talks with city and county emergency managers.

“Along with the National Weather Service, National Hurricane Service, we make decisions based on [the] safety of our patients, our staff and the community,” Young said.

He added for those who know all too well about Hurricane season in Florida — and even to fresh faces: take it seriously and know your plan.