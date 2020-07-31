LIST: Here's where you can get sandbags across the First Coast in preparation for Hurricane Isaias

As the First Coast monitors Hurricane Isaias, counties along the coast have opened up sandbag locations for residents.

Check out the list below to find a sandbag location near you.

Flagler County:

Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach - 915 North Oceanshore Blvd.

Palm Coast Public Works Yard - 1 Wellfield Grade, Palm Coast

Flagler Technical Institute

The sandbag locations will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Inmate Work Crew will be onsite both days at the Flagler Technical Institute from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. or as long as the weather permits and sand is available. There is a limit of ten sandbags per household.

St. Johns County:

Windswept Acres Park - 5335 SR A1A South.

Sims Pit - 536 S. Holmes Boulevard.

Hastings Community Center - 6195 S. Main Street, behind the building.

Mills Field - 1805 Race Track Road, in the overflow parking area.

Palm Valley - Under the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway.

North Beach Park - 3721 Coastal Highway (at the walkover).

The sand and bags will be available starting Saturday from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. then daily for the duration of the storm, or until conditions deteriorate and the operation must cease for the safety of the public and staff. For additional information, call (904) 824-5550.