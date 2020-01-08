WATCH LIVE | Florida Gov. DeSantis discusses Hurricane Isaias at Florida Division of Emergency Managment

Gov. DeSantis will provide an update on the state's response to Hurricane Isaias at 8:30 a.m. in Tallahassee. First Coast News will live stream the event here.

On Friday, DeSantis declared a partial state of emergency for the Eastern part of Florida which is expected to feel the impacts of Hurricane Isaias.

The governor's order is in place for the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, and Volusia.

The state of emergency allows the Divison of Emergency Management to provide response, recovery, and mitigation plans necessary to 19 of Florida's 67 counties

DeSantis' order states the declaration was given due to the "foregoing conditions" related to Hurricane Isaias.He told Floridians that the state is prepared for this storm and any ones that follow.

The governor also shared that the Division of Emergency Management has had the state operations center at Level 1 since march to allow them to prepare for hurricane season.

DeSantis said that should it become necessary, the state ready to handle the tropics and the coronavirus. He said the state has the following supplies prepped:

20 million masks

10 million gowns

1.6 million face shields

270,000 coveralls

20,000 thermometers

Directed the purchase of 50 generators

The state also has food, water, shelters and shelter kits ready--- if needed.

"The most important thing people can do right now is just remain vigilant and pay close attention to local warnings and local news," DeSantis said.