St. Augustine residents prepare for Nicole as streets flood, A1A closes

A voluntary evacuation order is in place for low-lying areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — High tide Wednesday morning turned Avenida Menendez into a stream as water breached the seawall and residents brace themselves for the second storm in a month and a half.

A voluntary evacuation order is in place for low-lying areas. County emergency officials say if your home or business flooded during Ian, expect it to flood again.

Two shelters are open. The Health and Human Services building at 200 San Sebastian View is open for people with special needs. The Solomon Calhoun Community Center at 1300 Duval Street is pet-friendly.

At 5:00 p.m. St. Augustine's downtown parking garage opens for people who need to move their cars. City officials say the overflow parking will be at 301 San Marco Avenue.

Sand bags are available at Francis Field, Windswept Acres Park, North Beach Park and Palm Valley under the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Several streets were flooded in the morning, including part of Lewis Speedway which was shut down by police. In Davis Shores, the man who said during Ian that his home's walls "bled water," sent pictures of high water on Coquina Avenue and Matanzas Boulevard.

St Johns County Emergency Management officials have an information hotline you can call. The number is 904-824-5550.

SUMMARY - #Nicole INFO FOR @StJohnsCounty @CityStAug

7AM voluntary evacuations for low-lying areas



1PM shelters open (see older tweets for more info)



5PM dwntwn parking garage opens

overflow: 301 San Marco Ave@StJohnsEOC info hotline: 904-824-5550@FCN2go pic.twitter.com/E7uSPcKjws — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) November 9, 2022