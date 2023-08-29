County-by-county Hurricane Idalia evacuations locations on the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wondering if your area is under evacuation? Here is a county by county list of official evacuations as Hurricane Idalia approaches the First Coast. Click here to view your evacuation zone.
Duval County
***No evacuations have been announced, at this time***
Clay County
***No evacuations have been announced, at this time***
Camden County
Camden County is ordering an evacuation for Zone A, which includes Cumberland Island and Little Cumberland Island.
Baker County
***No evacuations have been announced, at this time***
Flagler County
***No evacuations have been announced, at this time***
St. Johns County
Effective 5 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Johns County Emergency Management has issued a mandatory evacuation order for anyone living on a boat, mobile home, recreational vehicle, camper, or similar conveyance, or in low-lying, flood-prone areas. People living in these conditions face an elevated risk of life-threatening conditions, including flooding and winds, from Hurricane Idalia, according to Emergency Management.
Nassau County
Effective 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nassau County has issued an evacuation order for residents who are power-dependent special needs individuals and live in flood-prone structures, vulnerable structures and mobile homes. Baker County has issued a voluntary evacuation order Tuesday morning. Effective 5 p.m. on Tuesday, St. Johns County issuing a mandatory evacuation order for low-lying, flood-prone areas or on a boat, mobile home, recreational vehicle, camper, or similar conveyance.
Putnam County
Effective 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Putnam County Emergency Management has issued recommended evacuations for mobile homes, older homes, flood-prone areas along the St. Johns River and any low-lying areas.
Columbia County
***No evacuations have been announced, at this time***
Union County
***No evacuations have been announced, at this time***
Glynn County
***No evacuations have been announced, at this time***
Ware County
***No evacuations have been announced, at this time***
What is my evacuation zone?
The Florida Division of Emergency Management's Disaster Preparedness Maps is a great site to bookmark. It breaks down evacuation zones, evacuation routes as well as provide storm surge maps.
Click here to view your evacuation zone. You can find out what zone you are in by entering your address/zip code in the top left side of the screen.
Evacuation zones are broken down into zones A to E. Zone A is likely to be evacuated first, whereas Zone E is likely to be evacuated last.
Be sure to keep up-to-date with any news conferences that the mayor or governor will have as a hurricane approaches. During these updates, the mayor or governor will tell which zone should evacuate.
You should also know where shelters are in case you need to leave your home. These won't be announced until areas will have to evacuate, so be sure to keep checking firstcoastnews.com and the First Coast News app for updates.