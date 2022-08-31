Residents from Jacksonville living in Okinawa prepare for Typhoon

Zach Cronn is a Marine stationed in Okinawa from Jacksonville. He talked to Robert Speta about how he's preparing for the storm.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite not having a hurricane yet in the Atlantic, there are permeant residents of Jacksonville experiencing the effects of a Category 5 Storm system.

This is Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, and it passed just south of Okinawa Japan Wednesday home to 70,000 US military service members and their families.

The storm is expected to turn back around and impact the island again over Labor Day weekend.

Zach Cronn a Marine stationed in Okinawa and his wife Chelsy, both from Jacksonville, talked with Robert Speta about how they are preparing for the storm.

Cronn explained "Guidance is put out by the US Airforce in regard to a timeline ahead of storms there". This is called a TCCOR or a Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness.

A military form of Hurricane Watches and Warnings that allows the installations to remain weather ready.

He did explain that unlike in the United States where they would evacuate ahead of a storm there in Okinawa there is not much of anywhere to go. That is because Okinawa is on a small island, so evacuation is not really an option.

The good news due to the frequency of storms that hit there, the buildings are built for it. The video below shows how a storm in 2012 launched a car on one of the military bases there.

Cronn mentioned the key thing is to prepare for the storm, make sure his fellow marines are ready and then hunker down.