Rescuers assist evacuation of Alachua residents as Tropical Storm Elsa causes flooding

In some places, the floodwaters appear to be as high as knee-deep in pictures posted to the Alachua Twitter page.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla — Alachua County emergency responders are urging people to stay off the roads as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Elsa are prompting evacuations.

While flooding appears to be the major issue, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office is reporting trees and powerlines down from the storm.

Trees and powerlines were reported down on both I-75 and on Newberry Road. One downed powerline in the 5900 block of West Newberry Road caused a small fire.

Trees were also reported down on the 1300 block of SW Wacahoota Road.

Meanwhile, Deputies Shon McGuigan, Sergeant Todd Thomas, and Christopher Bennett helped to rescue a woman who was trapped in her home by the rising floodwaters.

So far, the sheriff's department has not reported any storm-related injuries.

The sheriff's office is urging people to stay indoors and off the roads if possible for their safety.

This afternoon, during the peak of Elsa’s wrath, Deputies Shon McGuigan, Sergeant Todd Thomas, and Christopher Bennett assisted in the evacuation of Tracey Curtis from her residence as the rising floodwaters overtook her property located in northwest Gainesville. pic.twitter.com/NFbkFC3WiH — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 7, 2021

Happening Now: Live #powerline down and a small fire. 5900 block W. Newberry Road. Avoid the area. #TropicalStormElsa pic.twitter.com/AxGmj5nTHH — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 7, 2021

Not only do Gators stick together in all kinds of weather, we continue to work in it!!! #tropicalstormelsa pic.twitter.com/Gq7k6dhPQl — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 7, 2021

Flooding, trees down and powerlines down. It's a busy afternoon thanks to #tropicalstormelsa. Please stay off the roadways if you can. We will continue to keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/SLzk38lWvB — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 7, 2021

Tree down north of Newberry Road on the Interstate. ASO #chainsaw crews clearing the road. #TropicalStormElsa pic.twitter.com/7b6CqIWOAh — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 7, 2021

1300 block of SW Wacahoota Road. Tree down across the roadway and broken power pole. #TropicalStormElsa pic.twitter.com/VCcCLcd71e — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) July 7, 2021