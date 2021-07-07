Rescuers assist evacuation of Alachua residents as Tropical Storm Elsa causes flooding

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla — Alachua County emergency responders are urging people to stay off the roads as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Elsa are prompting evacuations.
In some places, the floodwaters appear to be as high as knee-deep in pictures posted to the Alachua Twitter page.
While flooding appears to be the major issue, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office is reporting trees and powerlines down from the storm.
Trees and powerlines were reported down on both I-75 and on Newberry Road. One downed powerline in the 5900 block of West Newberry Road caused a small fire.
Trees were also reported down on the 1300 block of SW Wacahoota Road.
Meanwhile, Deputies Shon McGuigan, Sergeant Todd Thomas, and Christopher Bennett helped to rescue a woman who was trapped in her home by the rising floodwaters.
So far, the sheriff's department has not reported any storm-related injuries.
The sheriff's office is urging people to stay indoors and off the roads if possible for their safety.
TROPICAL STORM ELSA
