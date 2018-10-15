MEXICO BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump visited Florida and Georgia on Monday to survey damage caused by Hurricane Michael.

Trump was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. During his visit, the president passed out water to the citizens of Lynn Haven, FL and told one man the city will be "beautiful" in 30 days.

More: Here's how to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael

Related: Aerial images of Hurricane Michael damage are just unbelievable

Michael barreled into the Florida Panhandle last week as a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds that practically flattened the town of Mexico Beach. The storm then raced through Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, killing at least 17 people so far.

At a campaign rally Saturday in Kentucky, Trump praised individuals involved in the massive recovery effort and pledged that "we will not rest until the job is done."

Photos: Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle

PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle

Trump toured parts of the Carolinas last month after Hurricane Florence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.