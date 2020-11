The orange object can be seen in the video soaring above, leaving behind a bright yellow tail.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A First Coast New viewer spotted a bright object shooting across the sky on Wednesday night.

Dylan Sadler took the video in Jacksonville Beach. He's heard asking: "What is that?... Hey dad!"

The orange object can be seen in the video soaring above, leaving behind a bright yellow tail.

Millions of meteoroids travel through Earth's atmosphere each day and when they encounter our atmosphere most leave behind a trail.