JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thunderstorms and strong winds caused considerable damage for some counties along the First Coast overnight and into early Monday.

Suwannee County seemed to be hit exceptionally pretty hard, with photos being posted on Facebook of downed powerlines, flooding and even a roof collapse.

Georgia counties also took a hit, with several fatalities reported in central parts of the state.

Gov. Brian Kemp took to Twitter Monday morning with this message: This morning, several communities are grappling with serious storm damage, and I ask everyone to lift them up in prayer. Our hearts go out to the loved ones and friends of those we lost.

PHOTOS:

Suwannee County (via Suwannee County Sheriff's Office)

Storm damage at the intersection of Goldkist Blvd and US 90.

