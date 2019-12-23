The South’s worst winter storm of the century glazed Jacksonville with snow and ice on Dec. 23, 1989, reports the Florida Times-Union.

The storm closed bridges, confounded traffic, disappointing merchants and froze the noses of those who ventured outside.

"It’s a winter wonderland in Jacksonville,″ said then-Mayor Tommy Hazouri.

Here’s a look back.

Read more from the Florida Times-Union.

Children in the Monterey section of Arlington slide down a snow-covered hill following the freak snowstorm on Dec. 23, 1989. [Bob Self, The Florida Times-Union, Bob Self]

Leonard Figgs, a postal worker, fixes his windshield wiper while stopped in traffic on Atlantic Boulevard and I-95 on Dec. 23, 1989. [Marcy Appelbaum, The Florida Times-Union]

Rita Jones pulls her 5-year-old son Timmy on a sled down ice- and snow-covered N. Smullian Trail on Dec. 23, 1989. [Bruce Lipsky, The Florida Times-Union, Bruce Lipsky]

Steve Eason, 18, adds a sign to a 4-foot snowman built by Eason, Sean Hendrix, 18, and Amy Eason, 13 on Christmas Day, 1989. The trio used extra snow hauled from DuPont Jr. High School to help build the snowman. [Bill Mulford, The Florida Times-Union]

Rebekah Parks, 5, is pulled by her brother, Albert, 8, and his friend Sean Gibner on King Arthur Road in Arlington on Dec. 23, 1989. [Marcy Appelbaum, The Florida Times-Union]

