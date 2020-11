The storm made landfall in Cedar Key Thursday morning and is expected to weaken further as it approaches the First Coast.

Tropical Storm Eta continues to rapidly weaken as it makes it's way across Florida. However, strong wind gusts and flooding have impacted areas of Central Florida and the East Coast.

This has caused damage to homes and businesses while flooding major roadways across the state.

The storm made landfall in Cedar Key on Thursday morning at 4:20 a.m. and is expected to weaken further as it approaches the First Coast.