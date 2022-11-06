Parade of planets in our night sky this month

A unique sight in our night sky for the next several weeks of June.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It sounds like it is right out of a movie, a "parade of planets" will be in our pre-dawn skies throughout June. Beginner and professional star gazers alike can appreciate this rare celestial phenomena, last seen in 2004, when 5 planets were all visible at the same time.

So, what makes this event so special? From left to right, you will be able to see all of the planets in the order they are from the sun - That order being Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

All but Mercury will be visible with the naked eye with Venus and Jupiter being by far the brightest and easily visible about 30 minutes prior to sunrise in the eastern sky. For most especially those near any sort of artificial light source they may be the only things visible in the pre-dawn sky.

If you have binoculars available and look just above the horizon prior to sunrise you may be able to spot Mercury and at the same time the rings of Saturn.

For those who still have a hard time finding them there are several smart phone applications available that can point you in the right direction.