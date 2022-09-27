North Riverside, Mixon Town prepare for flooding ahead of Hurricane Ian

Areas such as North Riverside and Mixon town are familiar with storm-related flooding.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Widespread street flooding is a concern ahead if Hurricane Ian.

Neighborhoods in Jacksonville's North Riverside and Mixon Town are no strangers to issues involving flooding. Homes in that area are close to McCoys Creek.

Henry Scott says he's used to it. He's called North Riverside home for at least 50 years, so he's experienced multiple named storms. He recalled the time police warned residents about Hurricane Irma.

"They had police officers come by and put notices on your doors, letting you know if you're going to evacuate or not," Scott said. "We decided to stay right here."

First Coast News has reported how the heavy rains can cause the water to rise at least three inches in the area. Back in March, the water was so high, it nearly touched the street signs in the area.

Scott mentioned how Hurricane Irma flooded McCoys Creek, but the water receded overnight. The North Riverside resident said he's not going anywhere when the storm passes by.

"I'm gonna be right here," Scott said while pointing to his home. "Right here at my home. Here."

To alleviate the issue, the City of Jacksonville is preparing to turn what used to be McCoys Creek Boulevard into a park and trail. The project could provide some relief in the future for residents. According to the city, construction should have started during the Summer of 2022.