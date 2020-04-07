New Tropical Depression forms over western Atlantic

Tropical Depression Five formed over the western Atlantic on Saturday morning. It's not a threat to the continental U.S., but interests in Bermuda should monitor it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Five in the western Atlantic on Saturday morning. TD Five is not a threat to the First Coast, nor the continental United States.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, this system was 390 miles west-southwest of Bermuda with 35 mph maximum sustained winds, which is just below tropical storm strength.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect, but interests in Bermuda should continue to monitor its progress. Overall, this system is expected to be short-lived and bring minimal impacts to the island.

If it is given a name, Tropical Depression Five would become Tropical Storm Edouard. So far for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, we have crossed off four names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal and Dolly.

Hazards affecting land include -

WIND: Tropical Depression Five could cause gusty conditions over Bermuda and over the nearby waters later Saturday and into Saturday night. The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning.

RAIN: Tropical Depression Five is expected to produce total rain accumulations of less than 1 inch with possible maximum amounts of 4 inches in and around Bermuda.