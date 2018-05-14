JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Though we are weeks out from the official start of Hurricane Season, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is eyeing a disturbance in the eastern part of the Gulf of Mexico.

The disturbance was flagged on Sunday. It has a 30 percent chance of developing into a named storm over the next two days, but that chance increases to a 40 percent over the next five days, according to the NHC. If it gets named, it'll be called Alberto, the first named storm of the year.

We'll never get tired of these images.

A disturbance over the eastern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to bring heavy rain to the FL peninsula as it slowly drifts over the next couple days. There exists a LOW chance of tropical formation over the next 48 hrs. https://t.co/XZO7pOrOHA pic.twitter.com/v1of2k5qY9 — NWS (@NWS) May 14, 2018

READ MORE: 2018 hurricane names - is your name on the list?

Though it isn't certain whether or not it will form into a storm, the disturbance is expected to move northward up the Gulf and will bring rainfall across portions of Florida, making it a rainy week for the Sunshine State. The Southeast U.S. will also see heavy rainfall from the system.

NWS National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico with a 40% chance of becoming a tropical #cyclone within 5 days. Regardless of development, FL and the Southeast U.S. will see heavy #rainfall from this system. https://t.co/Lq6bmT9yxA pic.twitter.com/G0VFnWRWcZ — NWS (@NWS) May 13, 2018

For Duval County, the rain is expected to continue into the weekend with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day on Saturday, and a 50 percent chance on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Season doesn't officially start until June 1. It's expected to be an active one with an outlook of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, according to Colorado State University.

READ MORE: First outlook for 2018 Hurricane Season released; shows another active season

© 2018 WTLV