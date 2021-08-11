Myrtle Beach trash can washes ashore in Ireland

The trash can, which city officials said "had a mind of its own," traveled more than 3,500 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A trash can from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina traveled across the Atlantic Ocean before washing ashore on a beach in Ireland.

If the trash can made a straight line (which it likely did not), the trash can would have traveled more than 3,500 miles across the sea.

The man who found the trash can emailed Myrtle Beach city officials about his discovery:

I wanted to share some images of a blue trash barrel that has washed up on our local beach on the west coast of Ireland, Mulranny, County Mayo. We spotted the stickers and thought it would make a good news story. Amazing to think it travelled all the way across the Atlantic, over 5,500 km away.

Hoping to hear from you soon,

Keith McGreal

That man and his family did hear from the United States coastal city, who posted about the discovery on their Facebook page:

Thanks for the email and photos, Keith! That's an amazing voyage for a trash barrel, although we'd prefer that it stayed put on our beach, rather than gallivanting all over the world via the Gulf Stream. I don't think it's possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event.

We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own. We've already had a city employee volunteer to come fetch it. (Smile)

Thanks again for sharing. Please recycle our wayward traveling can. And, come see us next time you're on this side of the pond. Slán leat!

Posted by Myrtle Beach City Government on Monday, November 8, 2021

In photos posted to the social media page, the lone trash can, with sea life clinging to it, is seen on the sandy beach.

