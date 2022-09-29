x
Watch: Mayor Lenny Curry, emergency officials to give update on Tropical Storm Ian in Jacksonville

City leaders are expected to share valuable preparedness tips for residents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry, emergency officials and stakeholders will host a news conference Thursday about the City’s plan for Tropical Storm Ian.

The news conference will take place at the Duval County Emergency Operations Center at 12:05 p.m.

Watch live here.

The City of Jacksonville Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to collaborate with local and state agencies as they track and monitor for any potential impacts.

Shelters in Jacksonville:

  1. Legends Center (5130 Soutel Dr.) – open for general population and special needs
  2. Landmark Middle School (101 Kernan Blvd.) – open for general population and pet-friendly
  3. Atlantic Coast High School (9735 R. G. Skinner Parkway) – open for special needs only, pet-friendly
  4. LaVilla School of the Arts (501 N. Davis St.) – open specifically for homeless individuals

