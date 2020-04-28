JACKSONVILLE, Fla — April showers bring May flowers.

Yes, but we can expect a lot more weather-wise in the month ahead!

For starters, the tropics are heating up. The Eastern Pacific's season begins May 15. We've already had the earliest tropical cyclone to form Eastern North Pacific in over 50 years. Tropical Depression One-E developed on Saturday, April 25.

While the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1, the past 5 seasons have had a storm form before then - most of which occurred in May.

2019 - Andrea (May)

2018 - Alberto (May)

2017 - Arlene (April)

2016 - Alex (January)

2016 - Bonnie (May)

2015 - Ana (May)

The tropics aren't the only thing on our radar though!

It's looking like the month ahead is trending warmer and slightly soggier than normal. However, our temperatures are already going to be heating up.

From May 1 to May 31, Jacksonville's average high warms from 82° to 88° and the average low warms from 58° to 67°.

As far as rainfall goes, April did us good! We needed the rain. April 2020 helped bring Jacksonville's rainfall total much closer to where we should be for this time of year.

Observed - 11.62" (January 1 to April 28)

Average - 12.94" (January 1 to April 28)

We still have Wednesday night and Thursday morning to add more to April's rain gauge, too!

For May, Jacksonville receives an average of 2.48" for the month. That's similar to April's average, but we know how that played out with 5.5+" in the bucket!

So, other than the flowers, let's see what else you bring, May!

