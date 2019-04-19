A squall line of thunderstorms moves west to east with our main threats of damaging straight-line winds of 50-60 mph and lightning. We cannot rule out an isolated tornado threat either.

A wind advisory has been issued. In addition to the damaging wind, lightning and isolated tornadoes are possible. Timing for Jacksonville peaks between noon and 4 p.m.

Here are some safety tips from the Weather Channel on how to drive through severe weather.

Note: In Florida, it is illegal to drive with your hazard lights

Another Note: We're going to say this again. It's illegal to drive with your hazard lights on. DON'T DO IT.

Rain

Change windshield wiper blades at least twice a year or every 6,000 miles.

Nothing is more important when driving in rain than having a good set of wiper blades.

Nothing is more important when driving in rain than having a good set of wiper blades. Spray a good rain repellant on your windshield before driving to help provide a clear view.

Check your tires regularly for visible signs of wear or damage.

Don't use cruise control or overdrive on wet roads.



Flash floods

"Turnaround, Don't drown”; if you don't know the depth of water before crossing.

Abandon stalled vehicles immediately and seek higher ground.



Tornadoes

Never try and out drive a Tornado.

Leave your vehicle, and go to a concrete shelter.

If there is no shelter nearby, lie flat in the nearest ditch with your hands shielding your head.

Be alert for rapidly rising waters in the ditch.

Do not seek refuge in an overpass where winds can be magnified.

PS: Did we mention that it's illegal to drive with your hazard lights on?

Follow traffic expert, Katie Jefferies, on Twitter for traffic updates.

Follow First Coast meteorologist Mike Prangley for weather updates.