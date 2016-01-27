JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --Just a few storms out there heading east .

Thursday we have a drier surge of air behind our frontal system with our driest day of the week with only an isolated shower or storm. Highs near 90.

Friday-Sunday our front stalls out and slowly weakens. We will have scattered showers and storms around especially on Friday. A few showers may impact high school football mainly west of town. Saturday and Sunday an east wind brings in early showers and thunderstorms with drier weather for late day and evening plans!

© 2018 WTLV