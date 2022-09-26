x
Watch: Jacksonville mayor, emergency officials give update on Hurricane Ian

Mayor Lenny Curry and emergency responders will speak Monday at 5 p.m. You can watch that update here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen, officials in Jacksonville are planning to give an update on the city's preparedness efforts.

Mayor Lenny Curry and emergency responders will speak Monday at 5 p.m. 

"Now is NOT the time to panic it IS the time to prepare & make sure we are @JaxReady," tweeted Curry.

At this time the largest impacts look to be in the Tampa area as the right front of the storm is expected to pass over the metro area Wednesday bringing a 5-10ft+ surge and winds over 100mph possibly. 

 Ahead of the storm the First Coast and all of Florida for that matter will see prolonged rainfall creating a large flood threat and gusty winds with a chance of Tornadoes

