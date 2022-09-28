St. Johns County opens storm shelters as Hurricane Ian approaches

The county said that while shelters provide safety throughout the storm, residents must bring supplies to maintain personal comfort and sustenance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns County has just opened its storm shelters.

The county said it's prepared to open additional shelters as needed. The following shelters are currently open to the public:

Pacetti Bay Middle School, 245 Meadowlark Lane (Special needs)

Southwoods Elementary, 4750 State Road 206 (Pet-friendly)

Pedro Menendez High School, 600 State Road 206 West (General population)

Due to intensified conditions of Hurricane Ian, St. Johns County issued evacuation orders effective at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for Zones A and B, which includes the entire City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, and those living on waterfront property or flood-prone areas.

In addition, the county is also evacuating part of Zone F for residents south of County Road 214. Click here for evacuation information, including route maps and evacuation zones.