Floodwaters 'bleed through walls' of couple's home in St. Augustine

"Within 20, 30 minutes it was rising inches," said Kenneth Thrower about the flooding.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — A couple in Davis Shores boarded up their doors against Hurricane Ian, but the floodwaters found another way in.

Kenneth Thrower and Asheley Taylor moved into their house on Coquina Avenue in April. Now, they may have to rebuild.

Thrower said water outside their home was chest-deep. There was up to two feet of water inside.

Thrower and Taylor made door dams that held, but that's not how the water got in. It bled through their walls.

"It started coming up through the foundation, so the cracks in the wall started bleeding water. The tile was bubbling."

The couple put furniture and valuables on cinderblocks, saving them, including Thrower's record collection. Their pool is brown.

Thrower points out the salt water is corrosive and said they'll have to take out a wall and get the foundation checked.

"It filled up pretty quickly within about an hour," Thrower said. "The street looked like a river. The water was flowing so there was no holding it back."

First Coast News was in the area when Ian hit Thursday and watched Davis Shores flood quickly. Thrower calls it all "surreal."

"I am a Florida native though, so used to storms. But this is far beyond anything I've been through," he said.