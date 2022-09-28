NAS Jax will close to non-essential personnel as Hurricane Ian threatens the First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax) announced Wednesday that it will be closing to non-essential personnel beginning at 4 p.m.
Based on inclement weather, NAS Jax said all facilities aboard the station will remain closed through Thursday and possibly Friday. The Visitor Control Center (Pass and ID office) will remain open until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Only mission essential personnel will have access to the station on Thursday, Sept. 29 after 4 p.m. until the installation returns to normal operations. This day will be considered days of administrative leave for all civilian personnel assigned to the station.
The NAS Jax Child Development Center and Youth Activities Center are closing at noon.
The base galley will maintain normal working hours and serve all military and civilian personnel who remain on station for storm support based on weather conditions. The galley is still expected to transfer all operations to Dewey’s on Saturday, Oct. 1.