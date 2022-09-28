Jacksonville insurance agents share tips for hurricane claims

Over the years, the team at Brightway Insurance has seen all the "do's and don'ts" of hurricane insurance claims.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area, insurance agents have been busy fielding countless phone calls with questions from people worried about what the future may hold for their homes.

First Coast News checked in with one to see what kind of tips they can share as folks prepare for the storm.

"We tried to get as many policies issued last week as we could," Joe Carlucci of Brightway Insurance said.

Carlucci said he's already received dozens of new insurance applications ahead of Hurricane Ian. Having been through several hurricanes and helping his clients along the way, he's seen some pretty big mistakes when it comes to insurance claims.

"The biggest mistake for filing claims would be calling the insurance company just to ask if something is covered," Carlucci sid. "That opens a claim, and then you have one on your file, even if nothing was paid out, even if you just called to ask a question."

Carlucci said if you do have a coverage question or are just looking for advice about a small, not pressing problem, it's best to call your agent first, that way you can avoid a claim being filed. Some of the most popular questions are always about falling trees.

"What if my neighbor's tree falls in my yard? What if my neighbor's tree falls on my house? If the damage is done to your home, it's your policy," Carlucci said.



He said one thing to take into account is that if a tree falls in your yard as opposed to on your home, it is not covered by insurance.



A hurricane deductible is typically about 2% of what the home is insured for, so a home insured for $500,000 will likely need to see at least $10,000 of damage for a payout.

"Keep that in mind when you are assessing the damage at your house," Carlucci said. "If you can guess that it's less than your deductible, then you don't want to call the company and file a claim."



One last tip from Carlucci: if you do file a claim, take lots of pictures and video. You really can't have too many, because they'll help the adjuster.