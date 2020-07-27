Invest 92L: What you need to know

Another tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa and into the tropical Atlantic. This one is more robust as it heads west toward the Lesser Antilles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing, and right on cue waves of showers and thunderstorms continue to push off the west coast of Africa into the ocean.

One wave in particular, Invest 92L, will be the one to watch in the coming days. The shower activity is associated with a broad area of low pressure located about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands. The system's organization hasn't changed much recently, but conditions are expected to become more favorable for development in the next few days.

There is a high chance we could see a tropical depression or tropical storm form from Invest 92L within the next 48 hours to 5 days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system is forecast to move generally toward the west and bring heavy rain to portions of the Leeward Islands by late Wednesday. Regardless of development, interests in the Lesser Antilles should continue to monitor its progress, as should folks across the Caribbean.

If you take a look at the satellite imagery over the tropical Atlantic, you'll see a decent amount of mid-level rotation. However, as mentioned above, the low pressure is still very broad at this point. As the storm heads west, it's expected to amplify with the rotation tightening up.

IF this system gets a name, it would be Isaias. Pronounced "eeh-ah-EE-ahs" according to the NHC, this is our 9th

It's easy to see a certain computer model run or spaghetti plot and stick to that for a forecast, but it's not responsible. The track, formation, and timing is still very iffy with this system - as are all tropical forecasts until a storm actually consolidates. We still cannot put down a lot of details.

In the long run, it looks like we could have potential land impacts from this storm if it does form. The Caribbean could be impacted this week as well as the Greater Antilles by the weekend.

There is dry air and wind shear ahead of the storm, so we'll have to see how it impacts its development. But off the bat, it's already a more robust system than Gonzalo was. Therefore, Invest 92L is not quite as fragile.

Gonzalo, for instance, was ripped apart by the strong trade winds in the Caribbean because of its smaller size.

As we head into the month of August, the areas of origin for tropical system expands across the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, and deeper into the eastern Atlantic. The season peaks right around September 10.

Just last week, we crossed off Gonzalo and Hanna on the list. Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 season making landfall in Texas over the weekend.