Further intensification is likely before the storm makes landfall Thursday morning in Mexico.

TAMPA, Fla — As the Atlantic tropics season heats up, our newest hurricane forms in the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Grace, which formed last weekend, strengthened into our second hurricane of the season Wednesday morning after bringing heavy rain to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Grace currently has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

The storm is about 350 miles east of Tulum, Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center says the system is headed toward Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, and further intensification is possible prior to the center of the storm making landfall Thursday morning.

After making landfall along the eastern Yucatán, weakening will occur before the storm dumps out over the southwest Gulf of Mexico Friday.

About 4-8 inches of rain with isolated totals of 12 inches are possible across portions of the Yucatán Peninsula through Friday. Flash and urban flooding is possible and could lead to mudslides.

Dangerous storm surge could raise water levels by 3-5 feet along the immediate coast is also possible.

Grace's forecast track does not include Florida in its cone of uncertainty.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from Cancun to Punta Herrero,including Cozumel

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Cayman Islands

Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from north of Cancun to Campeche

Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

The southern coast Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio

Isla de la Juventud