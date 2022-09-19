Hurricane Fiona now a Category 3 storm, season's 1st major hurricane

It could become a Category 4 storm later Tuesday, with impacts to Bermuda likely.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Fiona intensified quickly overnight Tuesday to become the season's first major hurricane as it continues to bring heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding to parts of the eastern Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, the National Hurricane Center reports.

As of the 8 a.m. Tuesday advisory from the NHC, the storm was moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph while pulling away from the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic. The core of Fiona is expected to move near the eastern parts of Turks and Caicos early Tuesday.

Fiona become a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115 mph early Tuesday morning and has held this strength as of the latest update.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Turks and Caicos with tropical storm warnings in effect for the Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands.

The center of the storm is forecast to pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday. While the center of Fiona may not technically make landfall on the Turks and Caicos, hurricane conditions were reported in the islands as the storm moved through Tuesday morning.

While Fiona intensified quickly overnight Monday it did not technically "rapidly intensify." This classification is given to a tropical cyclone (tropical depression, tropical storm or hurricane) when the winds increase 35 mph or more in a 24-hour period.

At 11 a.m. Monday, the maximum sustained winds with Fiona were 85 mph. The winds then increased to 115 mph by 2 a.m. Tuesday, falling just 5 mph short of the rapid intensification classification.

As Fiona continues to track north and then north-northeast away from land, it is expected to continue strengthening and become a Category 4, potentially as early as Tuesday afternoon. A storm achieves Category 4 status when maximum sustained winds are between 130-156 mph.