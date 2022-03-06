TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone One a heavy rain, flash flood threat for south Florida

The tropical low is becoming better organized and is expected to become our first tropical storm of the season as it approaches southwest Florida on Friday.

A tropical cyclone is forming 600 miles to our southwest and will head northeastward across the Sunshine State this weekend from Cape Coral to Cape Canaveral. Our local forecast will be indirectly impacted with the First Coast "squeezed" between a front to our north and this system to our south. The breeziest weather with isolated thunderstorms arrives Saturday afternoon.

Hurricane Hunters out of the Keesler Airforce Base in Biloxi, MS have been investigating the complex of showers and thunderstorms near the Yucatan Peninsula since Thursday afternoon. A tropical depression or storm may soon form with Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for western Cuba, the Florida Keys, and south Florida.

Therefore, the highest risk of tropical storm conditions will stay south of the I-4 corridor by Friday night and Saturday. This will still bring the Jacksonville area breezy, onshore winds near 20 mph with higher gusts as well as isolated tropical downpours on Saturday. The tropical cyclone (likely to be Tropical Storm Alex by that time) will be headed offshore the Florida East Coast and into the Atlantic on Sunday.

Still expect breezy, even gusty, conditions at the Beaches on Sunday but the sunshine will prevail. Take caution in the surf and on the waterways with seas building to 3 to 5 feet and a higher risk of rip currents.

Areas in south Florida, could see anywhere between 4 to 8 inches of rain (with locally higher amounts) beginning late Friday with a flood threat lasting through Saturday. This system will be a bigger rain event than a wind event for folks to our south. Areas across Jacksonville will be lucky to see .5 inch of rain with the highest totals more likely across southeast Georgia with the passing cold front.

Last year, NOAA released the new seasonal averages for the Atlantic basin. According to the 30-year data from 1991 to 2020, the new averages include 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The averages from 1951-1980, were 11 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 1 major.

Hurricane safety and preparedness are critically important even before the season begins on June 1. NOAA’s National Weather Service provides resources to prepare for hurricane hazards and real-time updates about active weather systems from the National Hurricane Center at www.hurricanes.gov.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.