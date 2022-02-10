How to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian

FLORIDA, USA — Hurricane Ian pushed into southwest Florida and brought catastrophic storm surge, winds and rainfall to much of the region.
Homes, businesses and infrastructures are completely gone after the Category 4 Hurricane swept across the state.
Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Sanibel are some of the hardest hit areas in Florida. Hurricane-force winds and flooding rains caused unimaginable damage to the people in these areas. Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, many will now have to start rebuilding.
We made a list of ways to donate and support the victims of Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of organizations that you can donate to help: