Here's how a typhoon on the other side of the world will bring warmer temperatures to the Southeast USA

A once category 4 storm south of Japan will influence the weather for the First Coast and the entire Southeast USA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When looking at long term forecasts, Meteorologist don’t just look at what is going on locally but also need to see what is happening around the world. Much like forecasting the water level for a river you don’t just want to know what is happening in your part of the river but also upstream.

That is why a Typhoon, which was once at a Category 4 storm south of Japan and west of Guam this past week will also play a role in our weather later this week and eventually cause are temperatures to spike by next weekend.

The storm is pushing into the Jet Stream south of Alaska this weekend causing it to dip. Much like someone snapping on a rope and causing waves in it, the storm is going to cause the Jet Stream to “snap” resulting in some significant troughs and ridges later this week.

What does that mean for the First Coast?

We will be positioned under one of the ridges of these bends in the Jet Stream late week causing temperatures to climb. According to the CPC 8-14 day outlook in fact the entire Southeastern USA will be seeing above average temperatures.