Lightning strikes homes, transformers in Clay County during Thursday night storm

CCFR says two transformers were struck by lightning, which caused the power outages.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lightning and storms caused power outages in the Orange Park area Thursday night.

As of 10:15 p.m., there were almost 1,000 outages reported in the area west of Orange Park. Those outages have since been restored.

Clay County Fire and Rescue says that a brush fire started in the 4500 block of County Road 218. At this time, it's not clear if this fire was started by lightning, but a spokesperson says eyewitnesses say that is the case.

The fire is reportedly small, and in a brushy area.

Two houses were also struck by lighting, says CCFR. Officials say there was no smoke and no fire, only a burning smell.