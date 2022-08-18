Videos: Heavy rain brings flooding to some areas of Jacksonville

Thunderstorms near the Springfield area in Downtown Jacksonville caused flooding on Main Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the front overhead, it was expected that Thursday would be our wettest day this week, and the thunderstorms did not disappoint!

There was flooding reported near the Springfield area in Downtown Jacksonville on Main Street.

Usually it’s the surrounding streets that flood during heavy rain in the neighborhood, but Main Street seems to be impacted as well.

Additionally, the area of Hogan’s Creek is slightly flooded due to heavy downpours.

The San Marco Publix appears to be dry as of 4:18 p.m. There were concerns about possible flooding after the newly opened grocery store has standing water issues the first day it opened.

Flooding was also reported in the Mandarin area by Kristina Hysler. Her home is near Augustine Green Court.

"We have to do something about this," she says in a video.

The National Weather Service says it flooding occurs, get to higher ground. Get out of areas subject to flooding. This includes dips, low spots, drainage ditches, canyons, washes etc.

You should also never drive through flooded roadways - you do not know the condition of the road under the water.

NWS says you should be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.