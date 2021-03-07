Gov. DeSantis issues state of emergency for parts of Florida ahead of Elsa

The tropical storm is forecast to bring storm surge, flooding rains and high winds to Florida.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking Saturday morning in Surfside as search efforts are ongoing, announced a state of emergency for several Florida counties ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The order applies to the following counties: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.

This includes the Tampa Bay region.

"You're looking at a track that is going to go pass over, probably, the western portion of Cuba and end up in the Florida Straits and then start impacting Florida, with the eye of the storm right now looking to be on the west side of Florida," DeSantis said.

The decleration allows for the mobilization of emergency crews to better respond to danger, according to Florida law. In this case, Elsa is threatening to bring flooding rains, high rain and storm surge to portions of the state.

There remains some uncertainity with the storm's exact track. Elsa is forecast to move across Cuba, which will cause it to weaken. However, some intensification is possible as it moves over the warm water of the Florida Straits and the Gulf of Mexico.