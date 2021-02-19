Florida sends 30 person team to help as severe winter weather continues to devastate Texas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida is continuing to lend a hand to those dealing with severe winter weather.
On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis activated a 30 person team from the Florida Forest Service to help support Texas' emergency management department.
Teams will be deployed to seeing the heaviest impact, according to the governor.
"This team will operate a staging area to help get critical resources like food, water and generators into areas that need it most," DeSantis tweeted.
Millions in Texas are without power as record-cold temperatures sweep the state. The unforgiving weather has impacted drinking water, busted pipes and created a need for relief efforts in the area.
Earlier this week, Florida also sent hundreds of Duke Energy crew members to the Carolinas to help restore power to millions impacted by deadly winter weather.
