Photos: Flooding reported along First Coast as nor'easter rolls in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People along the First Coast are already experiencing the impacts of a nor'easter moving into our area.

Widespread rain continues to spread in from the south with the showers becoming steadier through the day. The heaviest of the rain will fall across North Florida and in places along the coast like St. Augustine to Palm Coast.

Kathy Servis Partridge took several photos of a flooded boat ramp at Holly Point in Nassauville, located in Nassau County.

All beach gates in St. Augustine Beach are temporarily closed to vehicular access due to tidal flooding.

Below are pictures of the beach this morning during rainy weather.

On Cordova Street near Downtown Saint Augustine, cars were stalling in the high water.

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida through Sunday morning for significant coastal flooding during times of heavy rain and high tide. There's also a High Surf Advisory in effect for large breaking waves of 7 to 8 feet along the beaches, in addition to a high rip current risk with dangerous conditions.

If you encounter water on the roadways, it's best to turn around!

A surge of 4 feet will mean water may creep up to flood-prone businesses and homes, especially in St. Johns and Flagler counties.