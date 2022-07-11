Flagler County continuing sandbag operations Tuesday ahead of Nicole

Sand and bags, as well as manpower, will be available at Bay Drive Park on Tuesday.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials are continuing sandbag operations on Bay Drive Park Tuesday as the area braces for Subtropical Storm Nicole, which will arrive later in the week.

“Earlier today we asked everyone to make preparations and this will help people to do that,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We know we are going to suffer impacts from this storm, and we want residents to be as prepared as they can be.”

Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household.

Sand and bags, as well as manpower, will be available at the following location on Tuesday: Bay Drive Park – 30 Bay Drive, The Hammock – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies are gone.

Other recommendations for preparation include:

Make a Plan – Talk to friends and family about how communicating before, during, and after a potential storm will work. Have a primary, secondary, and possibly even a tertiary plan for where to go in the event of an evacuation. Consider staying with family or friends outside of the evacuation area in addition to hotels or motels.

Build a Kit – Gather supplies necessary to be “Off-the-Grid” for a week after a disaster for everyone in the home. Don’t forget to consider the unique needs each person or pet may have. The kit should include food, water, medications, clothing, cash (as credit card/ATM machines may not work), radios, batteries, generators/fuel. Portability is key should evacuation be required.

Protect Property – Secure outdoor items that could take flight in a strong wind, including loose tree limbs. Prepare window and door protection, such as shutters, should they need to be installed.

Sign up for Alert Flagler at www.flaglercounty.gov/alertflagler, to receive timely emergency notifications.

Also, FEMA is closing the temporary Disaster Recovery Center at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, in preparation of Subtropical Storm Nicole.