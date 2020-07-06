Excessive flooding seen along westside of Jacksonville, Riverside area Sunday

The McCoy's Creek area experienced excessive flooding with reports of 3 to 6 inches of rain per hour over the basin, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas along the First Coast experienced excessive flooding Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The flooding, which happened along McCoy's Creek in the Normandy area on the westside caused stalled cars and flooding up to 3 feet up a stop sign, the NWS said.

There were reports of 3 to 6 inches of rain per hour over the basin of McCoy's Creek and the NWS warned those in the area to be watchful of the rising waters.

You should NEVER go through or drive through flooded roadways as you never know what is lurking beneath the murky waters, NWS said.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to bring higher rainfall to the south and west of Duval County, out towards Interstate 75, with rainfall totals between 2 to 4 inches in some locations.

Rainfall amounts in Jacksonville's core will be closer to 1 to 2 inches, with flooding of streets, low lying areas and small creeks and streams likely as the day progresses.

