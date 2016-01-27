JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Happy Friday Eve! Our driest day of the week is here with the added bonus break from the oppressive humidity! Add in a fresh sea breeze and it is one of those days to take off early! Highs in the upper 80s at the beach to near 90 inland. The best chance of renegade showers will be from Gainesville and Palatka to Palm Coast late afternoon.

Friday: Our stalled front to our south energizes with increasing showers and thunderstorms. The main storm zone will be west of the St. Johns River and may cause a few rain delays for high school football. The main storm time will be from 4-8 p.m.

Weekend: Saturday we have the lingering front in our area bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. It does look like most of the rain hits between noon and 4 p.m. with a much drier evening in time for Jaguars football!

Sunday is our weather pick of the weekend. Front dies out and it turns into a Fun Day Sunday delight! Highs will be a little warmer in the lower 90s.

Hurricane Lane will lambaste Hawaii over the next couple days with damaging wind, flooding and storm surge. Continue to check back for updates on-air and online!

© 2018 WTLV