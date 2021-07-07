Elsa Live Blog: Crews clear downed tree reported in Lake City as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the First Coast

Meteorologists say we could expect some flooding and power outages from Tropical Storm Elsa.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the First Coast Wednesday, we're keeping up with all of the latest updates from damage reports to road closures in our area.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia until 1 p.m. Wednesday. There is also a Flood Watch in effect for the entire area until late Thursday night.

Meteorologists say we could expect some flooding and power outages from Tropical Storm Elsa. Click here for more on the latest projected path, models, and potential impact on the First Coast.

Below are live updates on Elsa's track and ways you can be prepared for the potential impacts of the storm.

Wednesday, July 7

10:31 a.m.: The Alachua County Sheriff's Office reports a tree down across the roadway and a broken power pole in the 1300 block of Southwest Wacahoota Road.

10:25 a.m.: Crews are working to clear the tree that fell earlier across I-10's westbound lanes in Columbia County. The highway is no longer blocked.

10:13 a.m.: St. Marys River at Macclenny could be nearing moderate flood stage by Thursday morning.

St. Marys River at Macclenny could be nearing moderate flood stage by Thursday morning #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/cvuSRf61Fx — Lauren Rautenkranz (@WeatherLauren) July 7, 2021

9:38 a.m. - Teams in St, Augustine capture strong rain and windy conditions. Winds have started to pick up in the area. Crews say there are still people out walking around in the downtown area near the Bridge of Lions.

9:36 a.m.: - Leah met some great motorcyclists in Columbia County while covering Tropical Storm Elsa. The men are traveling all over the country in a little over a month! Next stop? Key West! Stephen Walker, pictured here, says his biggest worry with this weather is hydroplaning.

Just met some great motorcyclists in Columbia County traveling to the 4 corners of the country over a month! Next stop: Key West 📍



Stephen Walker, pictured here, says his biggest worry w/ this weather is hydroplaning. We are wishing them safe travels! pic.twitter.com/VFVk5zy2np — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) July 7, 2021

9:17 a.m. - Crews work to clear downed trees and power lines on State Road 47 in Columbia County.

8:36 a.m. - There is a tree down on I-10 in Lake City near mile marker 309. Authorities are reporting that all lanes are blocked. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.

Lake City: There is a tree down on I-10 westbound at MM309 with all lanes blocked. Use caution in the area and seek an alternate route. https://t.co/q6rZmrGQeC — FL511 Northeast (@fl511_northeast) July 7, 2021

Just passed by this on I-10. Crews moved the tree out of the road, but crews are still on scene so be careful in that area. @FCN2go https://t.co/m9fvLp8rJh — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) July 7, 2021

8:15 a.m.

Governor Ron DeSantis gives an update on Tropical Storm Elsa at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis is speaking now from the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee. https://t.co/YvohEXVuV8 — First Coast News (@FCN2go) July 7, 2021

8 a.m.

Elsa has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. The tropical storm is 35 miles west of Cedar Key, Florida where it is nearing landfall. Our forecast and impacts for the First Coast are unchanged. The First Coast will feel its impacts from Elsa Wednesday morning through the evening.

7:49 a.m.

Heavy rain comes pouring down on US 90 in Lake City

Rain is really coming down on US 90 in Lake City #FCNStorm #Elsa @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/xF6Z8t9kKt — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) July 7, 2021

6:41 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Northeast Florida until 7:15 a.m.