Subtropical Storm Nicole: State of emergency declared for parts of Florida

The emergency declaration allows the state to better respond to storm response and recovery.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for much of Florida most at risk of seeing impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week.

The emergency declaration, issued by executive order, is "out of an abundance of caution" to allow the state to better respond to storm response and recovery, the governor said in a statement.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is expected to bring coastal erosion, strong winds and heavy rain to much of Florida's east coast where landfall is expected. In the Tampa Bay area, gusty winds and downpours are likely, as well as the risk of tides running 2-3 feet above normal.

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials," DeSantis said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida."

Counties under the state of emergency include:

Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, DeSoto, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.

Hurricane season runs through Wednesday, Nov. 30 — people are encouraged to refresh their disaster plans, know which zone they live in should evacuations be called and have several ways to receive weather alerts.