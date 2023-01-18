Jacksonville Jaguars second playoff game includes snow, rain chances this weekend in Kansas City

Will it or won't it snow on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Kansas City this weekend? Meteorologist Lauren Rautenkranz breaks down the forecast for Missouri.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars got a taste of some winter temperatures in last week's victory game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Not only will they be playing in another frigid matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, but there will also be a chance for precipitation.

The big question is: Will the precipitation fall as rain... or snow... or a wintry mix?

Saturday's kickoff temperature at TIAA Bank Field was 40 degrees for the Big Cats' first playoff game in five years. Skies were clear though and chances for rain zip, zero, zilch.

As the Jags head out to Missouri this weekend, a weather system will be gearing up to drop temperatures and bring a quick shot of rain, or possibly snow, late Saturday into Sunday. Dynamics in the upper levels will have to come together just right for snow to fall during the game. So, there is a chance for flurries or snow showers, but a full white and wintry field is not looking likely. In addition, that chance has continued to rise in the past day or so.

In fact, the precipitation near Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri may begin as a light rain with temperatures in the afternoon in the upper 30s. By the evening, as temperatures cool through the 30s there is a decent chance that rain transitions to snow. The bulk of the snow will fall overnight and folks in the Kansas City area could wake up to one to three inches by Sunday morning.

Either way, it's going to be a cold game for both the teams and fans alike with wind chills near-freezing from kickoff to the time the clock runs out.

How does this game compare to previous games the Comeback Cats have played in Arrowhead Stadium? Meteorologist Robert Speta explains.

Back here at home in Jacksonville, fans watching the game on WTLV NBC 12 can expect more seasonable conditions and rain -- definitely NOT snow with more mild temperatures in our neck of the woods -- moving in Saturday night and Sunday.