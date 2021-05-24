Brush up on boating safety skills ahead of the busy boating season

National Safe Boating Week is held to remind all boaters to brush up on boating safety skills and prepare for the boating season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The days are getting longer and the water is warming up - boating season is here!

The National Weather Service has partnered with the National Safe Boating Council to help promote safe boating practices. National Safe Boating Week runs through Friday, May 28.

Here are a few tips to make sure everyone can enjoy a safe, fun day on the waterways.

Brush up on boating skills with an online course and make sure your boat has all the essential gear. Take a safe boating course Get a vessel safety check



Heading out on the water? Make sure you wear a life jacket and have (and know how to use) other required boating gear. Ask yourself: "What do I need?" Life jackets Visual distress signals Sounds producing devices Locator device (EPIRB or PLB) Fire extinguishers Navigation lights Water to stay hydrated Correct permits and decals Free vessel safety check File a float plan



Be sure everyone wears a U.S. Coast Guard approved, properly fitting life jacket while boating. For life jacket fit facts visit: https://safeboatingcampaign.com/life-jackets Select the right style life jacket for your boating activity. Read the label for U.S. Coast Guard approval Ensure sung fit and fasten Select it for wearability



There are many dangers to boating under the influence. Protect your life and others – never BUI! Federal law prohibits boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs (BUI) on ALL boats. BUI is involved in 1/3 of all recreational boating fatalities. Impact of cognitive ability Judgement impaired Lack of coordination Slow reaction time Decreased vision



Check the latest weather forecast before you leave shore. Hop on over to weather.gov for the latest updates. Weather forecasts are essential for making boating decisions. Carefully observe changing weather while you're out, too. For instance: heavy winds, thunder and lightning, storm surges, cold water boating, extreme heat or UV rays.



Did you know the environment may stress your body & mind enough to make the risk of an accident much greater while boating? Overexposure to the sun causes fatigue Motion of the vessel Dehydration Noise of the water, wind, and vessel Alcohol and drug consumption are more hazardous on water



Always maintain a proper lookout and be aware of other boaters and the environment while boating. Travel at a safe speed for environment conditions As a boater, you have a responsibility to all boaters - and all other who enjoy the water - to be safe, courteous, and respectful.

