What is a Bomb Cyclone and the Pineapple Express?

A look at some meteorological weather terms.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The terms Bomb Cyclone and Pineapple Express have been used over the past few weeks when describing the severe storms impacting the U.S.A West Coast. For the casual observer you would be forgiven in thinking these are made up terms to hype up the weather forecast, but in reality they are official meteorological terms use din forecasting.

Bomb Cyclone:

A bomb cyclone also known as bombogenesis simply put this is a rapidly strengthening storm. It can be called this when an area of low pressure drops 24 millibars in less than 24 hours.

This typically occurs along warm coastal waters and when there is a tight temperature gradient fueling up a storm. Yet rapidly strengthening tropical systems that also drop 24 millibars in less than 24 hours can also get this name.

In most cases rapidly strengthening storms can also produce more energy at landfall than storms of the same or weakening intensity and thus tend to have larger impacts.

The Pineapple Express:

This is a meteorological term used to describe the atmospheric river of moisture that can set up stretching from Hawaii to the US west coast. The origination of this stream setting up near Hawaii where Pineapples are grown thus giving it the name.