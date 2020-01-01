Hundreds gathered at Jacksonville Beach this morning to participate in the 31st Annual Wavemasters Polar Plunge.

For many of us, we look to the start of the new year to set new goals and new resolutions. Or sometimes, simply just a fresh start, and what better way to do so than by jumping into the 63-degree Atlantic Ocean.

Back on Saturday morning, on Goodmorning Jacksonville, Meteorologist Steve Fundaro put GMJ Anchor Shelby Danielsen on the spot and challenged her to participate in the plunge. GMJ Producer Brandon Refeour hopped on board and the events that unfolded were a perfect way to bring in 2020.

Air temperatures were near 50 degrees as beachgoers raced into the chilly waters so, there was no escaping the cold.

The Polar Plunge turned out to be a chilly yet fun way to start the New Year!