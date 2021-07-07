At least 10 injured after tornado hits Kings Bay RV Park

In a statement, the Naval Base says there was also damage to buildings and other structures. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

ST. MARYS, Ga. — At least 10 people were injured after a tornado struck at RV park at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

Cell phone video from Sergio Rodriguez shows the aftermath. RVs were flipped and damaged SUVs litter the Eagle Hammock RV park.

"It's utter ruins in the RV park right now," Rodriguez told First Coast News.

Rodriguez counted several overturned homes, with one man's post on Twitter appearing to show debris in the water. Rodriguez said there were water rescues.

"They had to get in the water to get people out. There's trailers flipped on their sides," Rodriguez said. "There's some elderly people who live there. So, they are going trailer to trailer right now. They are trying to get accountability."

Rodriguez offered one woman, who lost her trailer, to stay with him.

"I am from California. I'm accustomed to earthquakes and fires. But, this is a whole different level," Rodriguez said.

All of the injuries are minor, according to a Naval base spokesperson. Everyone has been accounted for on base.

The base opened the Kings Bay Fleet and Family Service Center hotline to help service members and their families that may have been affected by the storm. Four lines have been opened for this:

(912) 573-0434

(912) 573-0436

(912) 573-0437

(912) 573-0443