At least 1 dead after tree falls on two cars on Roosevelt Blvd.

The northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are currently closed from Ortega Boulevard to Yacht Club Road, the JFRD reports.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At least one person is dead after a tree fell on two cars in the Ortega area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The tree fell in the 4900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard near Columbus Park, the JFRD said.

At least one of the cars was completely smashed by the tree. It is unclear how much damage the other car sustained.

It is unclear how many people were killed or injured by the tree falling.

The northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard are currently closed from Ortega Boulevard to Yacht Club Road, the JFRD reports. Traffic is being rerouted onto Ortega Boulevard.

Crews have responded to a traffic accident in the 4900 block of Roosevelt blvd to a tree that has fallen and hit two cars…. This is a fatal accident. @FHPJacksonville @JSOPIO @CityofJax @JaxReady — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 7, 2021

All Northbound lanes on Roosevelt Boulevard are closed near Ortega Boulevard & Yacht Club Road after a fatal crash on the Westside. @FCN2go #TropicalStormElsa #FCNStorm pic.twitter.com/wAEI9y3S9z — Phillip Emmanuel (@FlyyNewsGuy) July 7, 2021