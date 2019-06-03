JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TONIGHT: Light to moderate rainfall will fall across the First Coast overnight before heavier rain arrives towards the early morning commute. Temperatures have cooled into the 40s across southeast Georgia and inland northeast Florida; lower and middle 50s across Jacksonville; closer to 60 degrees from Mayport to Palm Coast. The cool breeze will continue to blow from the northeast around 10 mph with windier conditions at the coast.

WHY WAS MONDAY SO GLOOMY?

TUESDAY: No severe weather is expected, but a rumble of thunder along with small, pea size hail cannot be ruled out between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. A rainy start gives way to welcome afternoon sunshine. Highs recover into the middle to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy sunshine will rule Wednesday's forecast with a cool start in the middle and upper 40s. Highs will warm into the lower 70s. Temperatures cool through the upper and middle 60s in the evening for Jacksonville's Art Walk in downtown.

THURSDAY: Expect partly sunny skies and a pleasant breeze out of the southeast. Lows start off in the lower 50s with highs warming into the middle 70s. It's looking like perfect baseball weather with a nice breeze and temperatures near 70 degrees for Jumbo Shrimp's Opening Day. First pitch is 7:05 a.m. A nice night if you're heading out to the Clay County Fair, too!

FRIDAY & WEEKEND: We have no major fronts on the way, but may see a some pop-up April showers in a warmer and more humid atmosphere. However, the chances for rain should not be enough to postpone any outdoor plans. Afternoons will warm into the 80s!